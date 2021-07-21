NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.69% of NICE worth $94,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,109,000 after purchasing an additional 232,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,344,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $274.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.82. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $196.21 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. cut their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.46.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.