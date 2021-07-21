Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.80 Per Share

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nichols stock opened at GBX 1,426.80 ($18.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £526.83 million and a PE ratio of 109.92. Nichols has a twelve month low of GBX 732 ($9.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,505.06.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

