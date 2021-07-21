Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.80 Per Share

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Nichols stock opened at GBX 1,426.80 ($18.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £526.83 million and a PE ratio of 109.92. Nichols has a twelve month low of GBX 732 ($9.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,505.06.
Nichols Company Profile
