Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $83,194.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

