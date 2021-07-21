Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $259,557.42 and approximately $218.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.89 or 0.00788031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

