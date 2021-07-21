NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NiSource worth $28,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

