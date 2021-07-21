Noir (NOR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $212.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Noir has a total market capitalization of $157,665.82 and $212.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00235347 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,542,001 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

