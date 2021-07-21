Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading 2% Higher

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)’s stock price traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. 564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

