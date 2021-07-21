Noku (NOKU) Price Hits $0.18

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noku coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $3,169.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.74 or 0.00819899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

