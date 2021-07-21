Noku One Day Volume Reaches $3,074.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Noku has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $3,074.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.56 or 0.00789782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

