Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,156,000 after acquiring an additional 706,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.