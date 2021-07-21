Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Noodles & Company worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Noodles & Company by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $10,726,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NDLS stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $538.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

