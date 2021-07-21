Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NRSDY stock remained flat at $$28.74 on Wednesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

