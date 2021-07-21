Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,402,492 shares of company stock valued at $245,646,770. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

