Norfolk Southern (NSC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NSC opened at $256.83 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,402,492 shares of company stock valued at $245,646,770 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

