North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.74. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$17.58, with a volume of 60,206 shares changing hands.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$493.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,370. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Insiders sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894 in the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

