North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,490.51

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,490.51 ($58.67) and traded as high as GBX 4,740 ($61.93). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 4,700 ($61.41), with a volume of 5,175 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,490.51. The stock has a market cap of £658 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11.

In other news, insider Charles Wake bought 1,100 shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

