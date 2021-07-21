Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.36% of Northern Technologies International worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 95.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 463.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,800. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

