Northern Trust Corp Acquires 30,088 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,088 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Nikola worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $30,169,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 73.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

