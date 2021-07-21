Northern Trust Corp Acquires 71,393 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.57% of The Container Store Group worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $552.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.