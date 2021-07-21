Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Holdings in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 209,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 900,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $943.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

