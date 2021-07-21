Northern Trust Corp Buys 91,558 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 347.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of Danimer Scientific worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of -1.27. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

