Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of Golden Entertainment worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDEN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of GDEN opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.93. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.