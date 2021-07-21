Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Tredegar worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tredegar by 91.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tredegar by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 40.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

