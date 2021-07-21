Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.37% of Merchants Bancorp worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

