Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,738 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Old Second Bancorp worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $356.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

