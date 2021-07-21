Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

