Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $448.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

