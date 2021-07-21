Northern Trust Corp Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $337.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

