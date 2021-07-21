Northern Trust Corp Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 643,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 72,354 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 124,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLYM. KeyCorp increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $662.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.