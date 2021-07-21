Northern Trust Corp Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,749 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Powell Industries worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Powell Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

POWL stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $343.28 million, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

