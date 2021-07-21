Northern Trust Corp Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.35% of Core Laboratories worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CLB shares. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

CLB stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

