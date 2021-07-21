Northern Trust Corp Has $4.80 Million Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $516.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

