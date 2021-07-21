Northern Trust Corp Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Accuray worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Accuray by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accuray by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

ARAY stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $389.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

