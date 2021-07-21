Northern Trust Corp Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of DURECT worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DURECT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $327.46 million, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.41.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.