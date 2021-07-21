Northern Trust Corp Invests $4.40 Million in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a current ratio of 22.58. The firm has a market cap of $492.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

