Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.80% of IDT worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDT by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IDT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IDT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $52.58.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

