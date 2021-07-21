Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of iCAD worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iCAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iCAD by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICAD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $390.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.15. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

