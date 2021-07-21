Northern Trust Corp Purchases 10,018 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $124,834,000. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,377,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.