Northern Trust Corp Purchases 164,296 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.51% of Century Casinos worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

CNTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.84 million, a PE ratio of -86.31 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

