Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 183,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 122.49% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $85,615,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $46,979,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,463,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $13,371,000.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

DRVN stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.