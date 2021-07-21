Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth about $901,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 521.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 35.3% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 30,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASR. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.