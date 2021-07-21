Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of The ExOne worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne Company has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

