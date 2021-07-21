Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,118 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of International Money Express worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 536,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $608.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

