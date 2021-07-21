Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,793 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of Business First Bancshares worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $246,906,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $470.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

