Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,763 Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Rafael worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter worth $6,852,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

RFL stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $938.31 million, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

