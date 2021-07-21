Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,993 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.47% of Funko worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Funko by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.75 million, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,343,802 shares of company stock valued at $30,508,597. 14.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.