Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,766 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,766 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Seneca Foods worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 12.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth $74,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 18.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 28.20%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,639.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

