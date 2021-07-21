Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,766 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Benefitfocus worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.76. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNFT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

