Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,440 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Agenus worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

