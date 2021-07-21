Northern Trust Corp Sells 71,738 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Old Second Bancorp worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OSBC stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

